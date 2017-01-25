The Latest: May to reveal UK plans on Brexit in formal paper

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says her government’s plans for leaving the European Union will be outlined in a White Paper.

May has been facing demands from lawmakers that she reveal the details of her negotiating objectives for Brexit in a formal document.

May told the House of Commons on Wednesday that “I recognize that there is an appetite in this House to see that plan set out in a White Paper” and that it will happen. She gave no timetable for the release of the document, however.

The opposition Labour Party spokesman on Brexit, Keir Starmer, welcomed May’s announcement and called on her to publish it ahead of when she plans to invoke the formal process to trigger Britain’s departure from the EU. May has said she will do that before April 1.

2:50 p.m.

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator says the interests of the EU and Norway “for a large part are corresponding.”

Michel Barnier has told Norwegian news agency NTB that during the negotiations with London “we will take pay attention to third countries that are closely associated with the EU, like Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.”

Barnier was on a one-day visit to non-EU member Norway. The Scandinavian country is part of the European Economic Area that belongs to the EU’s huge, tariff-free single market in goods and services, pays into EU coffers and accepts free movement from member states.

On Tuesday, Britain’s Supreme Court ruled Prime Minister Theresa May must seek parliamentary approval before get parliamentary approval before triggering Brexit.

12:05 p.m.

London police have arrested a second person for allegedly making threats to Gina Miller, the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court challenge related to Britain’s planned departure from the European Union.

The 51-year-old Miller, an entrepreneur, became the face of the lawsuit which demanded that Prime Minister Theresa May’s government get parliamentary approval before triggering Brexit.

Police arrested a 50-year-old man in central London Wednesday on suspicion of racially aggravated malicious communications.

Miller says that she hired bodyguards after the lawsuit was filed. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that May must seek Parliament’s approval before starting the formal process of leaving the EU.

