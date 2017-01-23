Talks on Syria’s civil war off to a rocky start

ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Talks between the Syrian government and representatives of rebel factions are off to a contentious start.

The face-to-face meeting in Kazakhstan’s capital is the latest in a long line of diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the nearly 6-year-old civil war. However, these talks are focused on shoring up a shaky cease-fire declared Dec. 30, not on reaching a larger political settlement.

Syria’s bitter divide was on vivid display as the delegates emerged from a closed, hour-long opening session marked by cold glances and sharp exchanges.

Syria’s U.N. envoy Bashar Ja’afari said the opposition delegation represented “terrorist armed groups,” and denounced chief rebel negotiator’s opening address as “provocative” and “insolent.”

Video leaked by opposition delegates showed the head of the rebel delegation, Mohammad Alloush, describing Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government as a “terrorist” entity. He also called for armed groups fighting alongside it to be placed on a global list of terrorist organizations, likeneing them to the Islamic State group.

After the opening ceremony, both sides split and did not meet face-to-face again. The meeting continues Tuesday.

