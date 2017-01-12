3:35 pm, January 12, 2017
Spain’s envoy to UK resigns amid outcry over plane crash

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 3:18 pm 01/12/2017 03:18pm
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s ambassador to the United Kingdom has resigned amid increasing calls for him to be sacked over his handling of 75 deaths in a 2003 crash of a military jet.

Ambassador Federico Trillo announced his resignation on Thursday, saying he doesn*t want to interfere with the government’s work.

Trillo was chosen for the London job by the government of Mariano Rajoy in 2012. He was Spain’s defense minister when a Yak-42 aircraft crashed in Northeast Turkey, killing 62 Spanish soldiers returning from a mission in Afghanistan and 13 crew members from Ukraine and Belarus.

Rajoy’s cabinet has acknowledged a high-level report that recently blamed Trillo’s ministry for not ensuring the safety of troops in air transportation.

