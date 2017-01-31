3 arrests over breach claimed by ‘Phineas Fisher’ hacker

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police have arrested three people over a data breach linked to a series of dramatic intrusions at European spy software companies — feeding speculation that the net has closed on an online Robin Hood figure known as Phineas Fisher.

A spokesman with Mossos d’Esquadra, Catalonia’s regional police, said a man was arrested Tuesday in Salamanca on suspicion of breaking into the website of the Mossos labor union, hijacking its Twitter feed and leaking the personal data of more than 5,500 officers in May of last year. Another man and a woman were arrested in Barcelona in connection to the same breach, he said. No more arrests are expected, he added, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with force policy.

May’s breach was claimed by Phineas Fisher, who first won notoriety in 2014 for publishing data from Britain’s Gamma Group — responsible at the time for spyware known as FinFisher. The hacker cemented their reputation by claiming responsibility for a breach at Italy’s Hacking Team in 2015 — a spectacular dump which exposed the inner workings of government espionage campaigns — and appearing as a hand puppet in an unusual interview for a 2016 documentary on cybermercenaries .

The Andover, England-based Gamma Group did not immediately return messages left after hours. Neither did FinFisher, the Munich-based company which now sells the eponymous intrusion tool. Hacking Team spokesman Eric Rabe said he had “no special insight” into the arrests.

Toni Castejon, the general secretary of the Catalan police union that was hit, voiced doubt that Phineas Fisher had been involved in the hack. The tweets sent from the union’s hijacked account were written “by somebody with perfect knowledge of a very informal kind of Catalan (language) that would have been impossible to achieve through online translation,” he said.

He welcomed Tuesday’s arrests, saying the hackers had “played with fire.”

Satter contributed from Paris.

