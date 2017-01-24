4:24 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Seekers of phone sex…

Seekers of phone sex keep dialing Irish town in error

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 12:01 pm 01/24/2017 12:01pm
Share

DUBLIN (AP) — The citizens of Westport have a message for the sexually desperate of Ireland: Please, babe, let us sleep.

Politicians and regulators say homes in the town in western Ireland are being besieged by nighttime callers seeking lines operated by a British porn site, Babe Station.

Numbers for Westport and Babe Station both start with 098. Many Irish callers are failing to dial the British international code first.

Mayo lawmaker Michael Ring says he’s hoping that the British regulator of pay-per-call numbers will persuade Babe Station to find a new number.

Irish regulators say they have no power of their own to compel any change. The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland’s chief executive, Michael O’Keeffe, says he’s lobbying U.K. counterparts on behalf of harassed Westport residents “as a matter of courtesy.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Watercooler News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Seekers of phone sex…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

World News