Home » Latest News » World News » Russian business world hopes…

Russian business world hopes for relief from Trump

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 2:08 am 01/19/2017 02:08am
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump smiles as he arrives to speak at an election night rally, Wednesday in New York. Donald Trump enters the White House on Jan. 20 just as he entered the race for president: defiant, unfiltered, unbound by tradition and utterly confident in his chosen course. In the 10 weeks since his surprise election as the nation’s 45th president, Trump has violated decades of established diplomatic protocol, sent shockwaves through business boardrooms, tested long-standing ethics rules and continued his combative style of replying to any slight with a personal attack _ on Twitter and in person. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Few people are more eager for Donald Trump’s arrival in the White House than those who do business in Russia.

Russian magnates and American investors are anticipating an administration that removes sanctions and encourages U.S. business in Russia’s vast market — regardless of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s policies.

While Trump hasn’t laid out a clear policy on Moscow yet, Russia’s business world is hoping tensions over hacking and Ukraine will blow over soon.

Andrei Kuzyaev, head of ER Telecom, a leading Russian broadband provider, says “Trump inspires me. He’s an entrepreneur” who puts economic benefits first.

Russian executives are out in force at the World Economic Forum this week in Davos. Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov is expected to spell out Russia’s international economic strategy at the Swiss resort Thursday.

