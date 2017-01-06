6:20 am, January 6, 2017
Pope urges faithful to find God in peripheries, not palaces

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 5:26 am 01/06/2017 05:26am
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is urging the faithful to find God in the peripheries of society, not in its palaces, and not to fear things that challenge the ways of the church.

Francis celebrated Mass on Friday marking Epiphany, the biblical tale of the three wise men who set out to find the infant Jesus in a manger.

During this Christmas season, Francis has emphasized the humble origins of Christ’s birth while criticizing a church that is closed in on itself, its wealth and achievements. It’s a message Francis has repeated during his papacy to fault those who are obsessed with Christianity’s rules and morals over God’s mercy.

The pope criticized those who “want to control everything and everyone” and who fear “anything that challenges us, calls into question our certainties and our truths, our ways of clinging to the world and this life.”

