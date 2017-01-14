2:09 pm, January 14, 2017
Pope extends overhaul of Vatican’s liturgy department

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 1:37 pm 01/14/2017 01:37pm
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is extending his controversial overhaul of the Vatican’s liturgy department, adding a host of new advisers after an initial shake-up removed some leading conservative cardinals.

The 17 new advisers named Saturday include priests, laymen and two women. The experts in liturgy and theology join 27 cardinals and bishops named as full members in October. That reshuffling removed tradition-minded cardinals Raymond Burke and George Pell from the roster, although other conservatives were kept on.

The office is responsible for ensuring Masses and other sacraments are celebrated around the world according to Vatican standards. It is headed by Guinea’s conservative Cardinal Robert Sarah.

In July, the Vatican publicly reprimanded Sarah for urging priests to celebrate Mass facing away from the congregation, as was done in the pre-Vatican II-style Mass.

Topics:
Catholicism Latest News liturgy pope francis religion vatican World News
