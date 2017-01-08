9:25 am, January 8, 2017
18° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Sunday activities. See the full list here.

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Pope doesn't like traveling,…

Pope doesn’t like traveling, does it to sow ‘seeds of hope’

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 9:16 am 01/08/2017 09:16am
Share

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has confessed that he really doesn’t like to travel.

But Francis added in the interview published Sunday in La Stampa daily that because he’s pontiff he feels he must go on trips to “encourage the seeds of hope.”

The interview is part of a series of reflections in a book being published this week in Italian titled “In Viaggio” (On a Trip), about Francis’ pilgrimages since becoming pontiff in 2013 to Asia, North and South America and Africa. In Europe, he has made quick trips to Lesbos, Greece, and Lampedusa, Sicily, places hosting migrants rescued at sea.

He said that he told his security detail from the start that he’d refuse closed, bulletproof popemobiles because he’ll only travel if he can have human contact.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Pope doesn't like traveling,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

World News