Police: 5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 7:52 am 01/16/2017 07:52am
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — A Mexican police officer said Monday a gunman has killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen.

The officer who gave the information spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to give details about an ongoing investigation.

He said that investigators were interviewing witnesses, but didn’t provide further details. The motive for the shooting was unclear.

The Blue Parrot nightclub where the shooting occurred was hosting an event that was part of the BPM music festival.

The BPM Festival listed the Blue Parrot as one of its venues.

