3:54 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Nobel Laureates speak out…

Nobel Laureates speak out for jailed Turkish writers

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 2:13 am 01/27/2017 02:13am
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — Nobel laureates and other writers have issued a message of solidarity to Turkish colleagues who have been jailed as part of what they call a “heavy-handed” crackdown against free expression.

Close to 150 writers and journalists are in prison in Turkey, several jailed as the government embarked on a massive clampdown on a network linked to a U.S.-based Muslim cleric blamed for Turkey’s failed coup in July. The crackdown later extended to other government opponents.

Nobel laureates, including Elfriede Jelinek and J.M. Coetzee, and other high-profile authors vowed on Friday not to remain silent “while your human rights are violated.”

“The writers of Turkey must be able to speak, to criticize, to protest without fear of reprisal,” read the message issued as PEN International ended a mission to Turkey.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Nobel Laureates speak out…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

World News