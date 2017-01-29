1:48 am, January 30, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Miss Universe contest starts…

Miss Universe contest starts in scandal-hit Philippines

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 9:25 pm 01/29/2017 09:25pm
Share

Eighty-six candidates competed for the crown, previously held by Pia Wurtzbach from the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Miss Universe contest is underway in the Philippines Monday, a country deeply fascinated with beauty contests but also under an international spotlight because of the president’s bloody crackdown on illegal drugs and a police scandal.

American comedian and pageant host Steve Harvey opened the show with a pledge to announce the right winner after he wrongly named Miss Colombia as the winner more than a year ago when the contest was held in Las Vegas, causing an uproar.

Eighty-six candidates are vying for the crown, currently held by Pia Wurtzbach from the Philippines.

“One thing I learned in life, when you make a mistake, you gotta keep on moving forward man, that’s all,” Harvey said, adding he had surgery done on his eyes so that “when we get to the end and the card comes up, we’ll get it right this year.”

A smiling Wurtzbach, who was called to the stage to give her farewell remarks as the outgoing winner, thanked him for making her the most popular Miss Universe. Harvey, laughing, thanked her for making him the most famous Miss Universe emcee ever.

Judges selected a dozen candidates but the 13th was chosen through online public voting. Harvey said 100 million people cast their votes worldwide.

President Rodrigo Duterte was invited but has not shown up after holding a midnight news conference where he expressed outrage over the involvement of anti-drug police in the kidnapping of a South Korean businessman, who was reportedly strangled to death at the main police camp in metropolitan Manila last October then cremated, his ashes allegedly flushed down a toilet bowl.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Government News Latest News Lifestyle News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Miss Universe contest starts…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Photos: 2017 SAG Awards
Immigration, refugee ban protests
Tom Clancy auction
Today in History: Jan. 29
44th annual March for Life
12 cool DC places to visit in 2017
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land'
How did Trump's inauguration crowd size compare?
Women’s March on Washington
Inauguration: Scenes Around DC
Inside Obamas' new home
Past inaugurations
Inaugural balls through the years
People's Choice Awards
Historic moments from Obama presidency
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Betty White turns 95
2017 local deaths of note
Obama presidency: Commander-in-chief
Look back at Obama presidency