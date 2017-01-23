Mexico leader lays out points for talks with Trump

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says his government is prepared to negotiate with the new U.S. president if Mexico’s national sovereignty is respected.

In a speech Monday, President Enrique Pena Nieto (PAYN’-yuh nee-EH’-toh) detailed Mexico’s baseline negotiating points with President Trump. They include economic integration, respect for the rights of migrants and the money they send home.

Those remittances amount to about $25 billion annually and have become a major source of foreign revenue for the country. Trump has suggested that the U.S. might retain some of that money to help pay for a wall between the countries, a project he says Mexico will pay for but which Mexico opposes.

Pena Nieto is seeking to chart a middle course, saying: “Neither confrontation nor submission. Dialogue is the solution.”

Over the weekend, Pena Nieto said that he has talked with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the North American Free Trade Agreement ahead of a planned Jan. 31 meeting with Trump.

