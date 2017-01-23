12:36 pm, January 23, 2017
BREAKING NEWS President Trump freezes hiring for some federal workers, signs memo to leave Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Mexico ex-governor denies fake medicine claims

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 12:25 pm 01/23/2017 12:25pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has become accustomed to accusations of wrongdoing by former state governors, but the most recent scandal has been especially shocking.

The current governor of the Gulf coast state of Veracruz has accused a predecessor of buying fake medicines for state-run hospitals, claiming an inert substance was administered to children instead of a cancer drug.

On Sunday, former Gov. Fidel Herrera resigned as Mexico’s consul in Barcelona. He said in a Twitter post that, “I am going to confront this slander. It is completely false.”

Herrera was Veracruz governor from 2004 to 2010.

Current Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes said purchases of falsified medications began under Herrera and continued under his successor, Javier Duarte.

Duarte is a fugitive from charges faces charges of money laundering and organized crime.

