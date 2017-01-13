6:37 pm, January 13, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Mexico drug lord told…

Mexico drug lord told to pay $1M in DEA agent’s 1985 murder

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 6:29 pm 01/13/2017 06:29pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican judge has ordered a drug lord convicted in the 1985 killings of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a government pilot to pay relatives of the victims nearly $1 million in compensation.

The Federal Judicial Council announced the ruling Friday in a statement.

It did not name any of the parties involved. But a judicial official confirmed that the order is directed at Ernesto “Don Neto” Fonseca Carrillo, co-founder of the Guadalajara cartel, for the case of the kidnapping, torture and killing of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Fonseca was transferred from prison in July at age 86 to serve the remaining nine years of his sentence under house arrest.

