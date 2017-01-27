Mexicans begin to unite in fight against Trump’s plans

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexicans are beginning to debate how to fight back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive stance on trade and immigration.

Prominent political figures have suggested the country expel U.S. law enforcement agents, stop detaining Central American migrants or no longer inspect northbound trucks for drug shipments. Some activist groups are calling for a boycott of American brands.

Former President Felipe Calderon (fay-LEE’-pay kahl-duh-ROHN’) says Mexico should design “a policy of retaliation” for Trump’s proposed plans, which include making Mexico pay for the border wall he wants to build.

Current President Enrique Pena Nieto (PAYN’-yuh nee-EH’-toh) has scrapped plans to meet with Trump next week, but the two spoke by phone today. Pena Nieto’s office says they agreed to solve their differences “as part of an integrated discussion of all aspects of the bilateral relationship” and not speak publicly about it.

The U.S. and Mexico conduct some $1.6 billion a day in cross-border trade.

