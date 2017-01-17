12:43 pm, January 17, 2017
Maria Belshaw named new director of UK’s Tate galleries

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 12:24 pm 01/17/2017 12:24pm
LONDON (AP) — British gallery director Maria Belshaw has been appointed director of the Tate group, which includes some of the country’s most popular art galleries.

Tate says Belshaw will replace Nicolas Serota, who spent 28 years in charge, on June 1.

Belshaw is currently director of culture for the city of Manchester, England and runs the Whitworth Gallery and Manchester Art Gallery.

She will take charge of London’s Tate Modern and Tate Britain, as well as galleries in Liverpool and St. Ives.

Tate Modern opened in 2000 and has become the world’s most-visited modern art museum, with more than 5 million visitors a year.

Belshaw, Tate’s first female director, said Tuesday that she looked forward “to developing Tate’s reputation as the most artistically adventurous and culturally inclusive gallery in the world.”

