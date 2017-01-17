3:42 am, January 17, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Malaysia Air boss says…

Malaysia Air boss says once-ailing carrier’s revamp on track

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 2:51 am 01/17/2017 02:51am
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — Nearly three years after twin disasters took it to the brink of financial collapse, Malaysia Airlines’ new CEO says an overhaul aimed at turning the ailing carrier around is going better than expected.

Peter Bellew said Tuesday that the airline is on track to meet key performance goals, including turning an annual profit by 2018 and relisting on the stock exchange the following year.

Bellew said the company’s jets are carrying more passengers, including on its London route — its last remaining European route and one where it uses superjumbo Airbus A380 jets that must carry many passengers to be profitable.

Bellew made his comments in a speech on the same day the Indian Ocean search for the airline’s plane that went missing in March 2014 was suspended.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News Travel News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Malaysia Air boss says…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

World News