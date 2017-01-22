Magnitude 8 quake hits Solomon Islands, tsunami possible

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A powerful magnitude 8 earthquake hit the Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands on Sunday and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said it could generate tsunami waves on nearby islands.

The quake hit near Arawa in Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific at a depth of 167 kilometers (103 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The countries are located in the Pacific’s geologically active “Ring of Fire.”

