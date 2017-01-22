12:49 am, January 22, 2017
Magnitude 8 quake hits Solomon Islands, tsunami possible

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 12:16 am 01/22/2017 12:16am
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A powerful magnitude 8 earthquake hit the Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands on Sunday and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said it could generate tsunami waves on nearby islands.

The quake hit near Arawa in Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific at a depth of 167 kilometers (103 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The countries are located in the Pacific’s geologically active “Ring of Fire.”

Topics:
Breaking News Science News World News
