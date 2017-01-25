4:30 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Madonna denies Malawi report…

Madonna denies Malawi report she plans more adoptions

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 2:08 pm 01/25/2017 02:08pm
Share
FILE- In this Sept. 15, 2016, file photo, musician Madonna poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film "The Beatles, Eight Days a Week" in London. Pop star Madonna has filed for the adoption of two more children from Malawi. A government spokesman said the singer appeared before a High Court judge on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) — Pop star Madonna on Wednesday denied a report that she filed for the adoption of two more children from Malawi.

Madonna said she was in Malawi for charity work, contradicting Mlenga Mvula, a judiciary spokesman in the southern African country who said the singer appeared before a High Court judge over the adoption issue on Wednesday.

“I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi, and then heading home,” Madonna said in a statement. “The rumors of an adoption process are untrue.”

Madonna adopted David Banda in 2008, and a year later adopted Mercy James.

The pop star in 2006 founded the charity Raising Malawi to address the poverty and hardship endured by the impoverished country’s orphans and vulnerable children.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Madonna denies Malawi report…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

World News