Italy’s premier is hospitalized, reported in good condition

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni was reported to be in good condition Wednesday after undergoing angioplasty surgery upon his return from a bilateral meeting in Paris.

Gentiloni’s office confirmed the 62-year-old leader was hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, but wouldn’t comment on the nature of the illness.

The Italian news agency ANSA said Gentiloni had undergone angioplasty surgery on a peripheral blood vessel Tuesday evening and was in good condition.

Gentiloni, formerly Italy’s foreign minister, took over as premier last month after the previous government resigned.

Gentiloni met with French President Francois Hollande in Paris on Tuesday on the first round of official visits by an Italian head of government after taking office. He decided to get checked by the Gemelli after feeling unwell after landing in Rome, ANSA said.

His meeting Thursday with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London was postponed, Chigi Palace said.

Angioplasty uses a balloon to stretch out blocked vessels or arteries, which in the case of heart problems restores blood supply to the heart when medicines don’t work. The procedure also is used to treat angina, chest pain that can be triggered by stress or physical exertion, or as emergency treatment after a heart attack.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments