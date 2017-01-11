8:02 am, January 11, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland are on a two-hour delay. Carroll County Public Schools are closed.

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Italy's premier is hospitalized,…

Italy’s premier is hospitalized, reported in good condition

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 7:51 am 01/11/2017 07:51am
Share

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni was reported to be in good condition Wednesday after undergoing angioplasty surgery upon his return from a bilateral meeting in Paris.

Gentiloni’s office confirmed the 62-year-old leader was hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, but wouldn’t comment on the nature of the illness.

The Italian news agency ANSA said Gentiloni had undergone angioplasty surgery on a peripheral blood vessel Tuesday evening and was in good condition.

Gentiloni, formerly Italy’s foreign minister, took over as premier last month after the previous government resigned.

Gentiloni met with French President Francois Hollande in Paris on Tuesday on the first round of official visits by an Italian head of government after taking office. He decided to get checked by the Gemelli after feeling unwell after landing in Rome, ANSA said.

His meeting Thursday with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London was postponed, Chigi Palace said.

Angioplasty uses a balloon to stretch out blocked vessels or arteries, which in the case of heart problems restores blood supply to the heart when medicines don’t work. The procedure also is used to treat angina, chest pain that can be triggered by stress or physical exertion, or as emergency treatment after a heart attack.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Italy's premier is hospitalized,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

World News