6:40 am, January 15, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Israel says Nazi camp…

Israel says Nazi camp excavations unearth link to Anne Frank

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 5:15 am 01/15/2017 05:15am
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial says researchers excavating the remains of one of the most notorious Nazi death camps have uncovered a pendant that appears identical to one belonging to Anne Frank.

Yad Vashem says Sunday it has ascertained the pendant belonged to Karoline Cohn — a Jewish girl who perished at Sobibor and may have known the famous diarist. Like Frank, Cohn was born in Frankfurt in 1929. Researchers are trying to confirm whether they were related.

The Israel Antiquities Authority has been conducting excavations at the former camp in Poland since 2007 and has already uncovered the gas chamber foundations and the original train platform.

More than 250,000 Jews were killed in Sobibor, one of the most vivid examples of the Nazi “Final Solution” to eradicate European Jewry.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
anne frank anne frank pendant discovery excavation Government News Latest News Middle East News pendant World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Israel says Nazi camp…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

World News