2:13 am, January 18, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Indian court acquits actor…

Indian court acquits actor Salman Khan of using illegal arms

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 2:07 am 01/18/2017 02:07am
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian court has acquitted top Bollywood star Salman Khan of the charge of using unlicensed arms while hunting for rare blackbucks in a western India wildlife preserve 18 years ago.

The 51-year-old was present in the court as Chief Judicial Magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit announced his acquittal on Wednesday in Jodhpur, a city in Rajasthan state.

His attorney Hastimal Saraswat said the magistrate dismissed the charge against Khan for lack of evidence. If convicted, he would have faced up to seven years in prison.

The prosecution argued that the license of a revolver and a rifle allegedly used by Khan had expired in 1998.

The Indian court system is notoriously slow, and it often takes years and even decades for a case to go to trial.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News Movie News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Indian court acquits actor…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

World News