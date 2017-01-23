6:52 am, January 23, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations in London

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 6:27 am 01/23/2017 06:27am
A British Airways plane is seen through dense fog on the tarmac at Heathrow Airport, London, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Thick fog has caused numerous flight delays and cancellations at London Heathrow and other area airports. The Met Office forecasting service said visibility at Heathrow had been reduced to roughly 100 meters (yards), leading to an overall slowdown in operations. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Thick fog has caused numerous flight delays and cancellations at London Heathrow and other area airports.

Travelers were advised Monday to check their flight status before going to the airport after roughly 100 flights were cancelled and many more were delayed.

The Met Office forecasting service said visibility at Heathrow had been reduced to roughly 100 meters (110 yards), leading to an overall slowdown in operations.

It issued a severe weather warning for London and most of southern England as driving conditions were also hazardous and slippery.

Conditions at Gatwick, London City and Stansted airports were also difficult with limited visibility.

