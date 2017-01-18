2:14 pm, January 18, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Spokesman: Former President George H.W. Bush admitted to intensive care unit, wife Barbara Bush also hospitalized.
LIVE EVENT President Barack Obama is expected to hold his last news conference beginning at 2:15 p.m. Listen live.

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Harry Winston jewelry store…

Harry Winston jewelry store robbed in French Riviera

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 2:00 pm 01/18/2017 02:00pm
Share
Outside view of the Harry Winston jewelry store in Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. A French official says a robber armed with a hand grenade and an automatic handgun has stolen diamond necklaces and other valuable jewelry for an estimated 15 million euros ($ 16 million) in the Harry Winston jewelry store in Cannes the French Riviera. (AP Photo)

PARIS (AP) — A French official says a robber armed with a hand grenade and an automatic handgun has stolen diamond necklaces and other jewelry from a luxury store in the French Riviera city of Cannes.

Alain Guimbard, a deputy prosecutor in nearby Grasse, said Wednesday the robber entered the Harry Winston jewelry store on the seaside avenue La Croisette by pretending to be a customer.

Guimbard told The Associated Press the robber then forced employees to give him diamond jewelry from a display window and other pieces.

The holdup lasted only a few minutes. Guimbard says the robber escaped and no one was injured.

The stolen merchandise is estimated to be worth 15 million euros ($16 million.)

Harry Winston is a New York-based jeweler that often adorns actresses at the Academy Awards.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Harry Winston jewelry store…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

World News