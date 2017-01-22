2:22 pm, January 22, 2017
Hackers claim to take down oil company website over soccer

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 2:05 pm 01/22/2017 02:05pm
Cameroon's supporter chant ahead of the African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match between Cameroon and Gabon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday Jan. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Hackers say they have taken down the website of the French oil company Total over its sponsorship of the ongoing African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in the central African country of Gabon.

The hackers said they targeted Total because of its backing of the African Cup in Gabon after President Ali Bongo Ondimba retained power in disputed and violent elections last year.

Total’s home page didn’t appear to be accessible Sunday, according to the website-monitoring service isitdownorjust.me. A Total spokesman said he was looking into the issue.

It’s the second hacking claim related to the African Cup in as many days. The same group of hackers, some of whom say they are based in Russia, claimed they took down the main website for the soccer tournament on Saturday. There was no immediate way to verify the purported hackers’ claims.

