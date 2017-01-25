2:41 pm, January 25, 2017
Future of giant radio telescope in Puerto Rico in limbo

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 2:13 pm 01/25/2017 02:13pm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The future of one of the world’s largest single-dish radio telescopes is in limbo after the U.S. National Science Foundation announced it was seeking someone to operate the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico.

Wednesday’s announcement comes as the federal agency runs out of funds to support the observatory. NSF officials told The Associated Press that the agency prefers that the observatory remain open with help from collaborators that would provide a funding boost.

However, other alternatives include suspending operations at the observatory, turning it into an educational center or shutting it down.

The observatory has a 1,000-foot-wide (305-meter-wide) dish that is used in part to track asteroids that might be on a collision course with Earth. It was featured in films including the James Bond movie “GoldenEye.”

