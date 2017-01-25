10:06 am, January 25, 2017
EU Commission backs border checks for 5 Schengen nations

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 9:53 am 01/25/2017 09:53am
In this Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 photo, a Syrian refugee woman cuts vegetables while her husband checks his mobile phone at their tent in Kalochori refugee camp on the outskirts of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki. (AP Photo/Muhammed Muheisen)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission is recommending that 5 nations from the borderless Schengen travel zone be allowed to extend internal frontier controls for another three months because of the exceptional circumstances caused by migration into Europe.

The European Union’s executive said Wednesday that EU nations Austria, Germany, Denmark and Sweden and non-member Norway should be allowed to continue the border checks since the arrival of migrants and asylum-seekers into those countries is still significant. The EU Commission specially mentioned Greece, which still has some 60,000 refugees and migrants.

EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said the situation had much improved over the past months but added “we are not there yet unfortunately” when unfettered border crossings should become the norm again.

