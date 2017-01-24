12:44 am, January 24, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Dubai investigates disabled center…

Dubai investigates disabled center over Kim Kardashian visit

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 12:11 am 01/24/2017 12:11am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A state-owned newspaper in Dubai is reporting that authorities are investigating a center for the disabled after it hosted and publicized a visit by Kim Kardashian West.

A story in Tuesday’s edition of Emarat Al Youm says the investigation focused on Rashid Center for the Disabled not getting prior approval for the visit by Kardashian West.

It also says authorities are concerned about T-shirts bearing Kardashian West’s image that were being handed out during the Jan. 16 visit.

Dubai officials and the Rashid Center for the Disabled did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Kardashian West traveled to Dubai to give a makeup class. It was her first major public appearance since being robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in October.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Dubai investigates disabled center…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Women's March on Washington

See photos of Saturday's demonstration in D.C.

Recommended
Latest

World News