2:18 am, January 21, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Breaking News » World News » Chinese express doubts about…

Chinese express doubts about US relations under Trump

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 2:14 am 01/21/2017 02:14am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Citizens of China’s capital Beijing are expressing doubts about President Donald Trump’s ability to steer the U.S. economy and manage China-American relations.

Aaron Wang, who works for a logistics company, said Saturday he hoped for the best but would take a wait-and-see attitude, referring to Trump’s threat to impose a 45 percent tariff on Chinese imports.

A retired teacher, who would only give her surname, Wei, said Trump hadn’t yet shown that he could handle the U.S. presidency.

Visiting Beijing, Dunkin’ Brands CEO Nigel Davis said he wanted to reinforce the importance of global free trade to Trump, who opposes the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership and has suggested he might renegotiate the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.

China is the world’s second largest economy behind the U.S.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News Government News Money News World News
Home » Breaking News » World News » Chinese express doubts about…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

World News