9:48 pm, January 19, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » China's growth edges up…

China’s growth edges up but 2016 weakest year since 1990

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 9:26 pm 01/19/2017 09:26pm
Share
In this Dec. 13, 2016 photo, workers buy their lunch outside a construction site at the Central Business District in Beijing. China's economic growth accelerated slightly in the final quarter of 2016 but its full-year performance still was the weakest in nearly three decades. The government reported Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 the world's second-largest economy expanded by 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter over a year earlier, up from the previous quarter's 6.7 percent. Full-year growth was 6.7 percent, down from 2015's 6.9 percent and the weakest since 1990. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth accelerated slightly in the final quarter of 2016, shored up by government spending and booming real estate sales, but its full-year performance still was the weakest in nearly three decades.

The world’s second-largest economy expanded by 6.8 percent over a year earlier in the three months ending in December, up from the previous quarter’s 6.7 percent, the government reported Friday. Full-year growth was 6.7 percent, below 2015’s 6.9 percent and the weakest since 1990’s 3.9 percent.

The Chinese economy has cooled steadily as communist leaders try to steer it to more sustainable growth based on domestic consumption instead of trade and investment.

Beijing has relied on repeated infusions of credit to prevent activity from slumping too fast, prompting warnings the country’s rapid run-up in debt could lead to a financial crisis or drag on growth.

Chinese leaders have cautioned that the country’s economic performance in the near future will be “L-shaped,” meaning the downturn is likely to end but growth is unlikely to rebound.

The latest growth was supported by an 18.7 percent surge in investment last year over 2015 by government-owned companies in factories and other fixed assets. Investment by private companies was far weaker at 3.2 percent.

Real estate sales have surged, pushing up economic growth figures. But regulators are taking steps to cool a jump in housing prices and bank lending, which forecasters say is likely to depress this year’s performance.

This week, the International Monetary Fund raised its China growth forecast for this year by 0.3 percentage points to 6.5 percent but warned rising debt increases the risk of a sharper slowdown.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » China's growth edges up…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

World News