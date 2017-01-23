3:52 am, January 23, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Breaking News » World News » China cracks down on…

China cracks down on tools used to get around web filters

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 3:15 am 01/23/2017 03:15am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese technology regulator has announced a 14-month campaign to root out services that allow people in the country to circumvent the government’s internet censorship.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology says it forbids the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) or leased lines that allow users and businesses to access blocked overseas websites without permission.

The ministry said Sunday it also will inspect and “clean up” the market of internet service providers.

Numerous foreign and domestic companies in China use VPNs to conduct business, and private citizens often use the technology to access banned websites such as Google, Facebook and Twitter.

China’s government has waged a long-running campaign to deter VPN use, blocking access to VPNs and regularly disrupting the channels.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News Government News Money News Tech News World News
Home » Breaking News » World News » China cracks down on…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

World News