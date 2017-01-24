4:24 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Brr! Winter nights in…

Brr! Winter nights in Austria are cold for naked cyclist

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 1:42 pm 01/24/2017 01:42pm
Share

VIENNA (AP) — Bike riders know the challenge of dressing warmly when pushing the pedals in sub-freezing temperatures. One man in Austria didn’t even try — he was naked.

State broadcaster ORF says the biker — nude and drunk — was detained after a nighttime joyride that included trying to steer his cycle through the revolving door of a hotel, pulling a fire alarm and then dropping his bike to sprint through part of the southern city of Villach with police in hot pursuit.

Not much else was hot. ORF said Tuesday that temperatures dipped to minus 13 Celsius (8.5 Fahrenheit) late Monday, the night of the caper.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Watercooler News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Brr! Winter nights in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

World News