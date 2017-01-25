At least 11 dead, 50 injured, after siege on hotel in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police in Somalia say at least 11 people are dead and 50 injured after security forces ended a siege by extremist fighters who stormed a hotel in the capital.

They say four al-Shabab attackers were also killed in the assault on the hotel, which is popular with government officials.

Survivors described chaotic scenes in which hotel residents hid under beds and others jumped out of windows of the four-story building to escape the attackers.

The attack started when a suicide car bomb exploded at its gates. A second explosion soon followed.

Somalia’s homegrown Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its fighters succeeded in entering the hotel.

Al-Shabab frequently targets hotels and other public places often visited by government officials and foreigners. Al-Qaida’s East African affiliate is fighting to impose a strict version of Islam in the African nation.

%@AP Links

APPHOTO AAS108: Somalis walk near the destroyed hotel and cars in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017. Gunmen from Somalia’s violent Islamic extremist rebels fought their way into a hotel in the Somali capital after a suicide car bomb exploded at its gates, a police officer said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) (25 Jan 2017)

<<APPHOTO AAS108 (01/25/17)££

APPHOTO AAS105: A wounded Somali man walks to safety after a car bomb attack on a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017. Gunmen from Somalia’s violent Islamic extremist rebels fought their way into a hotel in the Somali capital after a suicide car bomb exploded at its gates, a police officer said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) (25 Jan 2017)

<<APPHOTO AAS105 (01/25/17)££

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments