Arab separatists claim 2 pipeline bombings in southern Iran

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 3:56 am 01/04/2017 03:56am
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Arab separatist group has claimed two pipeline bombings in Iran’s oil-rich south and threatened more attacks in the coming year.

The Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz issued a statement late Tuesday and footage it described as one of the pipelines in Khuzestan province exploding early that morning.

The Associated Press could not immediately verify the footage, though previous attacks have been attributed to the group.

Iranian state media and officials did not immediately comment on the claim.

The statement said the attack came over Iran signing new oil and gas deals with foreign companies following the nuclear deal with world powers.

It also warned it had “detailed and precise plans to carry out a number of high-quality important operations” this year.

