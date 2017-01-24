Amazon moves to avoid EU fines over publishing contracts

BRUSSELS (AP) — Amazon has agreed to change parts of its e-book contracts with publishers in an effort to avoid European Union fines for anti-competitive behavior.

The European Commission said Tuesday that the online giant has committed not to enforce any contract clause that might force publishers to offer Amazon similar terms and conditions as those offered to competitors.

Publishers can also terminate e-book contracts that contain a certain clause linking discount possibilities for an e-book to the retail price of it on another platform.

The commitment would apply for five years to agreements reached in Europe.

The Commission, which polices anti-trust issues, says Amazon’s “parity clauses” could breach EU rules, reduce competition and limit choice for consumers.

It’s called on publishers and interested parties to give feedback on Amazon’s pledges.

