Actor killed while filming scene for Australian music video

SYDNEY (AP) — An actor was killed while filming a scene for an Australian band’s music video on Monday, police said.

The man died at a bar in the Queensland city of Brisbane while filming a scene that involved several firearms, Queensland Police Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said. He declined to release the name of the band, though confirmed it was Australian.

During the scene, several actors fired their guns and the actor somehow received wounds to his chest, Armitt said. No one else was injured.

It was not immediately clear whether the guns were loaded with live ammunition or blanks, Armitt said. Blank cartridges can still cause injuries if fired at close range.

“I can’t tell you whether they are live or real firearms,” Armitt told reporters. “I can’t tell you the type of ammunition that were being used. That will be a subject of the investigation.”

Police did not release the actor’s name.

