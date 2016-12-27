3:49 pm, December 27, 2016
Trump signals shift from Obama’s focus on multilateralism

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 3:42 pm 12/27/2016 03:42pm
President Barack Obama’s foreign policy doctrine has been rooted in the belief that while United States has the capability to take action around the world on its own, it rarely should.

Obama’s successor, President-elect Donald Trump, has derided some of the same international partnerships Obama has promoted, raising the prospect that the Republican’s “America First” agenda might well mean an America more willing to act alone.

Trump’s criticism of the United Nations is shared by some in his party, including a handful of GOP lawmakers who have called for Congress to withhold funding for the UN following a vote to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Some of Trump’s other positions have drawn swift rebuke from Republicans, particularly his criticism of NATO during the presidential campaign.

