Ricky Martin thanks fans for support over father’s illness

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 3:19 pm 12/24/2016 03:19pm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Pop star Ricky Martin is thanking fans for their support following the hospitalization of his father Enrique Martin.

The singer has issued a Saturday statement saying he’s “close to his father along with his nuclear family.” And he’s asking that people allow the family to deal with the illness in a private manner.

News that the pop star’s father was ill emerged in a social media posting early Friday by Martin’s brother Eric. He initially described his father’s condition as “super bad,” but subsequently reported an improvement in his condition.

El Nuevo Dia newspaper reported that Martin was in Puerto Rico with his two sons and boyfriend to spend Christmas with his family when his father became ill.

