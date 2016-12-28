11:46 am, December 28, 2016
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Older British royals outpace…

Older British royals outpace youngers in public duties

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 11:17 am 12/28/2016 11:17am
Share
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends the official opening of the annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London. Figures released Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 show the prince made 110 public appearances this year, compared to the 80 royal engagements racked up by his grandson Prince William. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip has been saying since he turned 90 five years ago that he’s cutting back on his public schedule to reflect his advancing years.

Perhaps Philip has slowed down some. But Queen Elizabeth II’s husband certainly is no slouch. Figures released Wednesday show he made 110 public appearances this year, compared to the 80 royal engagements racked up by his grandson Prince William.

The figures compiled by Britain’s Press Association from official court circulars published each day show that the royals who are over 60 seem to be working harder than the next generation.

The busiest was the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, who had engagements on 179 days. Prince Charles, heir to the throne, worked 139.

Of course, William has an excuse. He and his wife, Kate, are raising two young children.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Older British royals outpace…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

World News