More tests needed to establish George Michael cause of death

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 10:03 am 12/30/2016 10:03am
FILE - This Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 file photo shows tributes left outside the home of British musician George Michael in London. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday. He was 53. With the loss of several icons of Generation X’s youth, the year 2016 has left the generation born between the early 1960s and the early 1980s, wallowing in memories and contemplating its own mortality. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

LONDON (AP) — Police say an initial autopsy of George Michael has been “inconclusive” and more tests must be carried out to establish a cause of death.

Thames Valley Police said Friday the results of further tests will not be known for several weeks.

Michael’s death on Christmas Day is being treated as “unexplained but not suspicious.” This is an indication that police found no evidence of foul play.

The 53-year-old’s manager said the singer died of apparent heart failure at his country home.

The post-mortem examination was conducted Thursday.

World News