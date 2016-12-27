10:48 am, December 27, 2016
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » George Michael mourned by…

George Michael mourned by boyfriend, ex-boyfriend in London

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 10:12 am 12/27/2016 10:12am
Share
People mourn outside the home of British musician George Michael in London, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. George Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday. He was 53.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — George Michael’s former longtime partner and his current boyfriend have both spoken of their sadness at his death from apparent heart failure as mourners continued to gather outside his home in London.

Hairstylist Fadi Fawaz tweeted “I will never stop missing you” to Michael. He told the Telegraph newspaper Tuesday he had gone to Michael’s house so they could go to a planned Christmas lunch and found the 53-year-old singer dead in bed.

Former longtime partner Kenny Goss said in a statement that he was “heartbroken” by the death of his former love.

Goss says “he was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much … he was an extremely kind and generous man.”

Michael announced in 2011 that he and Goss had separated.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News Music News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » George Michael mourned by…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

World News