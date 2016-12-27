7:10 am, December 27, 2016
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Berlin calls off show…

Berlin calls off show of works from Tehran art museum

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 6:59 am 12/27/2016 06:59am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s museum authority says it has scrapped plans for an exhibition of works from the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art because Iran hasn’t granted permission for their export.

The exhibition, billed by German organizers as offering the first opportunity to see the works as a collection outside Iran since the 1979 revolution, originally was supposed to open at Berlin’s Gemaeldegalerie Dec. 4.

In November, organizers said changes at Iran’s culture ministry were causing delays.

The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, which oversees Berlin public art museums, announced Tuesday that it has terminated “with great regret” its cooperation agreement with the Tehran museum.

Foundation head Hermann Parzinger said the step was necessary because Iran still hadn’t cleared the works’ export and it wasn’t possible to delay the Berlin museums’ plans any further.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Art News Entertainment Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Travel News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Berlin calls off show…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

World News