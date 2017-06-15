Wine of the Week: Father’s Day gift ideas for the wine lover

WASHINGTON — Father’s Day is Sunday.

It may be one of those “made up” holidays — lumped in with Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, created by the greeting card industry — but I don’t care.

Ever since I joined the ranks of fatherhood years ago, I actually look forward to getting ties I will rarely wear, or socks that will be relegated to the far corners of my drawer, along with the anticipated phone calls from children flung to the opposite end of the country.

This year, I will have the rare opportunity to actually be with all three children in one place as we gather in San Luis Obispo, California, to celebrate a college graduation.

I don’t think I could ask for a better Father’s Day gift than that, but I’m sure there will be more ties and socks, made slightly more palatable by good wine, in my future this weekend, and that’s OK with me.

However, if you are looking for a memorable gift for the wine-loving dad in your life, think about giving him a present that just might get more love than another clothing accessory. How about a book about wine, a wine gadget, a wine experience, or maybe even a special bottle of wine?

On this subject, I can definitely be of some assistance. Here are several recommendations that will keep dad entertained long after the socks are put away:

Book

For too long, Champagne has been treated like the Father’s Day socks of wine — kept in the back of the refrigerator and only trotted out for special occasions. “But First, Champagne: A Modern Guide to the World’s Favorite Wine,“ by David White, aims to change that perception. In his book, the D.C. author details Champagne’s remarkable history and explains how and why the market is changing.

He also profiles some of the region’s leading producers, including the big Champagne houses and some of the smaller “grower” Champagne producers.

Some recent praise reads, “It is essential reading for wine enthusiasts, adventurous drinkers, foodies, sommeliers, and drinks professionals. With a comprehensive yet accessible overview of the region, its history, and its leading producers, ‘But First, Champagne’ will demystify Champagne for all.” $22

Gadget

Did dad forget to open and decant that special bottle of wine that he was planning on having with dinner? No worries. Pull out the Vinturi Essential Wine Aerator, attach it to the bottle, pour the wine through the aerator into each glass, and viola — he’s ready to go. Its patented swirling action allows just the right amount of oxygen to get into the wine and help it open up. It comes with a dishwasher safe no-drip stand and a washable storage pouch. Note that there is an aerator for red wines as well as one for white wines. Available at Bed Bath & Beyond, Brookstone, Amazon and Sur la Table. $25-$40

Experience

Does dad want to learn more about wine? Well, send him back to school! The Capital Wine School, founded by Master of Wine Jay Youmans, who has been tasting wine professionally for nearly 30 years, is the area’s most well-respected wine education institution. While CWS offers all levels of classes and professional certifications, its introductory class is designed for those wanting to develop a good foundation of wine knowledge and an understanding of how to taste wine. Some of the topics covered in the two-hour course include learning about the most important wine grapes, key wine producing countries and regions, how to taste wine like a pro, how to successfully match food and wine, and the best way to buy wine in retail stores and restaurants. $75 for two hours and eight wines.

Wine

Of course, you can always get dad a great bottle of wine for Father’s Day. In keeping with the theme of Father’s Day, get dad Zinfandel made by the proverbial “father of Zinfandel,” Joel Peterson of Ravenswood Winery. The 2014 Ravenswood Winery Dickerson Vineyard Zinfandel from Sonoma, California, is made with grapes from a vineyard owned by Bob Dickerson, who was an original member of a tasting group started by Joel’s dad. Now that’s lineage! The grapes in the Dickerson vineyard are grown on a rootstock to make the grapes “think” that it is cooler than it actually is, so the fruit takes longer to ripen and produces wines with high acidity and spicy undertones. This vintage features a nose offering up scents of red raspberries, nutmeg and cedar. In the mouth, the wine is bright and juicy with appealing flavors of black raspberry, red cherry and red plum with just a hint of sage and pepper on the medium finish. $40

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.