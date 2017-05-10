Wine of the Week

Home » Latest News » Living News » Food & Restaurant News » Wine of the Week » 10 picks for National…

10 picks for National Wine Day

By Scott Greenberg | @thevineguy May 25, 2017 11:19 am 05/25/2017 11:19am
Share

WASHINGTON — While no one should need an excuse to drink wine, there certainly seem to be plenty of reasons to do so. One such example is National Wine Day, which falls on May 25.

What sets this day of wine devotion apart from many of the others is the freedom to drink whatever wine pleases your palate. Wine does not have to be expensive, it does not have to be in vogue. It just has to be something you want to kick back and enjoy.

In the spirit of the theme, my editor asked me to share a few of my favorite everyday-drinking wines that I would consider opening tonight. Here are my picks, varietal by varietal.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
best cabernet best rose best wine picks Food & Restaurant News Latest News Life & Style Living News National Wine Day Photo Galleries scott greenberg the best bottles of wine wine wine of the week Wine of the Week
Home » Latest News » Living News » Food & Restaurant News » Wine of the Week » 10 picks for National…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Ranking every ‘Star Wars’ movie ever made
Top 10 US landmarks to visit — and which DC icon makes the list
Sir Roger Moore, 1927-2017
Billboard Music Awards
New shark exhibit
Today in History: May 25
NoMa murals
Pippa Middleton marries
Lower Delaware restaurants
OC restaurants
Manchester Arena blast
Celebrity birthdays May 21-27
2017 Cannes Film Festival
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Photos: 142nd Preakness Stakes
Crab joints to try
Where presidential kids went to school
Retirement spots with nice weather
Cicadas emerging
16 new water park additions for 2017
Miss USA 2017
Kentucky Derby fashion
What to buy at the farmers market in May
2017 Outdoor Movie Guide
Where to take your family when they visit DC
2017 local deaths of note