10 picks for National Wine Day

WASHINGTON — While no one should need an excuse to drink wine, there certainly seem to be plenty of reasons to do so. One such example is National Wine Day, which falls on May 25.

What sets this day of wine devotion apart from many of the others is the freedom to drink whatever wine pleases your palate. Wine does not have to be expensive, it does not have to be in vogue. It just has to be something you want to kick back and enjoy.

In the spirit of the theme, my editor asked me to share a few of my favorite everyday-drinking wines that I would consider opening tonight. Here are my picks, varietal by varietal.

Bubbles Scott’s Pick: Non-Vintage Juvé & Camps Brut Rose Cava, Penedès, Spain After recently returning from Spain, I am on a cava kick, including a delicious rose cava from a family-owned winery located in San Sadurní D’Anoia, a small town in the northeastern Penedès region near Barcelona. Founded in 1921 by Joan Juvé Baqués and his wife Teresa Camps Farré, the winery’s three-generation history has resulted in an international reputation for producing top-quality cava, like the Non-Vintage Juvé & Camps Brut Rose Cava. It’s made from pinot noir grapes and offers scents of raspberry, violet and toasted bread. Flavors of strawberry and cherry fruit feel creamy in the mouth but are beautifully balanced by crisp acidity. The bright little bubbles provide a palate-cleansing finish that goes nicely with the rich texture of avocado found in California rolls. $18 (AP Photo)

