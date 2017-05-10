10 picks for National Wine Day

WASHINGTON — While no one should need an excuse to drink wine, there certainly seem to be plenty of reasons to do so. One such example is National Wine Day, which falls on May 25.
What sets this day of wine devotion apart from many of the others is the freedom to drink whatever wine pleases your palate. Wine does not have to be expensive, it does not have to be in vogue. It just has to be something you want to kick back and enjoy.
In the spirit of the theme, my editor asked me to share a few of my favorite everyday-drinking wines that I would consider opening tonight. Here are my picks, varietal by varietal.
