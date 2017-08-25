501.5
Visiting judge to step in as wounded Ohio judge recovers

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 12:17 pm 08/25/2017 12:17pm
This undated still image from video provided by WTOV-TV in Steubenville, Ohio, shows Jefferson County, Ohio Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. Bruzzese was shot and wounded Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, as he walked toward his county's courthouse in Steubenville, Ohio, and a suspect was killed after a probation officer returned fire, officials said. (WTOV-TV via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court has appointed a visiting judge to help out while a judge who was shot and wounded outside his courthouse continues his recovery.

Judge John Solovan will serve in Jefferson County court through Nov. 21. He is a retired judge from Belmont County in eastern Ohio.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor made the appointment this week.

Solovan will sit in for Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEES’) Jr. Bruzzese was shot Monday morning outside the Jefferson County courthouse in Steubenville (STOO’-behn-vihl), roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.

The Jefferson County sheriff says Bruzzese returned fire after Nate Richmond shot him.

A probation officer shot and killed Richmond.

Bruzzese was overseeing a wrongful-death lawsuit Richmond filed against a local housing authority.

