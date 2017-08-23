Photos: New look for White House’s West Wing after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

A welcome sign is seen at the entrance of the West Wing at the White House August 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House has undergone a major renovation with an upgrade of the HVAC system at the West Wing, the South Portico steps, the Navy mess kitchen, and the lower lobby. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

As part of the renovations undertaken to the White House’s West Wing, the Oval Office received new wallpaper, reportedly hand-picked by the president, himself, according to CBS News. Crews also installed a new HVAC system, laid out new carpeting and gave the place a fresh coat of paint.

The reno project took nearly three weeks and involved 200 workers, CBS reported. Get a glimpse of the new Oval Office look, plus see crews in action working on the renovation.

