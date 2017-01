View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

President Barack Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office, April 15, 2015. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy) This official White House photograph is being made available only for publication by news organizations and/or for personal use printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way and may not be used in commercial or political materials, advertisements, emails, products, promotions that in any way suggests approval or endorsement of the President, the First Family, or the White House.

WASHINGTON – Vice President Joe Biden served as President Barack Obama’s right-hand man through the administration.

Over eight years, Biden experienced turmoil, laughs and conflict. Also, he served as an adviser and friend to the president.

