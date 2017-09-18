501.5
Workweek Weather: Some showers from Jose possible this week

By Matt Ritter | @MetMattRitter September 18, 2017
Although the autumnal equinox is this week, it won’t feel like a change of seasons. (WTOP/Storm Team 4)

WASHINGTON — The autumnal equinox is Sept. 22 at 4:02 p.m. It won’t feel like a change of seasons, however. The other season that it is right now of course is hurricane season, and the tropics are still busy.

Jose is being watched closely and it will be close enough to potentially bring some of us some showers.

Other than that threat, there will not be a lot happening this week while we are trapped in a strong ridge of high pressure in the eastern United States, while a deep trough of low pressure and cool weather sets up shop in the West.

Temperatures will be above average every day this week, but it will also be uncomfortably humid. Dewpoints will be in the low to mid 60s all week, which would make it feel as sticky as the mid-summer. Considering it’s mid-September, it might feel downright muggy to a lot of people.

With longer nights, temperatures have more time to cool to the dewpoints, and patchy fog may be a daily occurrence in the mornings.

Onshore flow between high pressure and the approach of Hurricane Jose will bring a chance for spotty showers on Monday at any time during the day, only isolated at most.

But Tuesday, even though landfall is not anticipated near the mid-Atlantic, the storm will be large enough for some of the outer bands to bring some showers to eastern parts of our area, mostly east of Interstate 95, in terms of highest likelihood.

The heavier rains would be along the beaches, and winds here would only be breezy at worst. As the center of Jose heads for New England, it will weaken, and the actual center of the storm may not make landfall at all.

A look at the 11 p.m. EDT Sunday official forecast graphic for Jose from the National Hurricane Center. (Courtesy NHC/NOAA)

For the latest information and official forecasts concerning Jose (as well as Lee and Maria), check the National Hurricane Center.

DAILY WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

MONDAY:

Mild, muggy start with areas of fog

Staying mostly cloudy

Warm and humid

Isolated showers or drizzle

TUESDAY:

Mild, muggy start with areas of fog

Mostly cloudy, more peeks of sun likely along Blue Ridge

Showers possible along and east of I-95. Showers likely close to the Bay and southern Maryland

Warm and humid

WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY:

Warm and muggy start with patchy fog

Becoming partly to mostly sunny
Unseasonably very warm and humid

FRIDAY:

Warm and muggy start

Possibly not quite as warm, depending on cold front which may approach from the north

Editor’s Note: The WTOP Workweek Weather Blog is intended as an in-depth yet plain language summary of the business week’s weather potential in the D.C. area along with an explanation of the contingencies and uncertainties that exist at the time of publication. For the latest actual Storm Team 4 forecast, check out the link on the main WTOP Weather Page.

