Slick roads, flood warnings make for messy morning

The D.C. area’s break from the summer heat, fortunately, is set to continue through the weekend. “With the stubborn clouds and raindrops, temperatures will only reach the middle 70s,” Prinzivalli said.
Drier air will move into the area Saturday afternoon. And Sunday will be the day to get outside and enjoy some sunshine: Highs will reach the middle 80s, but the humidity will stay low.
Monday through Thursday will remain mild and dry as well, with temperatures inching up into the high 80s.
Flash flood watch
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch until Saturday afternoon for the following locations in the WTOP listening area:
Calvert County, Maryland
St. Mary’s County, Maryland
Baltimore County, Maryland
Anne Arundel County, Maryland
Prince George’s County, Maryland
Howard County, Maryland
Charles County, Maryland
Carroll County, Maryland
Montgomery County, Maryland
District of Columbia
Alexandria County, Virginia
Arlington County, Virginia
Fairfax County, Virginia
Stafford County, Virginia
Prince William County, Virginia
Loudoun County, Virginia
Fauquier County, Virginia
Frederick, Virginia
Spotsylvania County, Virginia
Washington, D.C.
Flood Warning
D.C. (until noon)
Before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, flooding was reported across the area, with stream gauges in Annandale, Huntington in Virginia, along Rock Creek and the Anacostia River from Riverdale downstream in D.C., all in flood or rapidly nearing flood stage.
The National Weather Service said areas including Howard University, Adams Morgan, Silver Spring, Rock Creek, National Zoo and The Mall may experience flooding.
Weekend forecast and beyond
The heaviest rain on Saturday will fall before noon, but periods of moderate rain are likely to continue throughout the afternoon and well into the evening.
Much like in a winter storm, the higher precipitation amounts appear most likely from the D.C. metro area up Interstate 270 and out along Interstate 66.
North winds between 15 and 30 mph are expected Saturday afternoon.
Roads
Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises in streams and creeks, which could result in flooding, especially in low-lying areas or places with poor drainage.
Power outages
WTOP’s Lauryn Ricketts contributed to this report.
