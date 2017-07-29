Slick roads, flood warnings make for messy morning

WASHINGTON — It’s a good morning to stay indoors, brew up a second pot of coffee — and avoid some potentially flooded roads.

The downpours that have saturated the D.C. area will continue into lunchtime Saturday. Several streams and river gauges have reached flood stage or are approaching flood stage.

The heaviest rain will fall before noon, but periods of moderate rain are likely to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

“We could see a total of 3 to 7 inches of rainfall before the low pressure center departs late tomorrow,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli.

Higher precipitation amounts appear most likely from the D.C. area up along Interstate 270 and out along I-66.

A flash flood watch will remain until 2 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday

Heavy rains continued into Saturday morning. The area saw between 2 and 5 inches of total rainfall.

The National Weather Service said more than 5 inches of rain fell in Montgomery County, Maryland, early Saturday morning.

The D.C. area’s break from the summer heat, fortunately, is set to continue through the weekend. “With the stubborn clouds and raindrops, temperatures will only reach the middle 70s,” Prinzivalli said.

Drier air will move into the area Saturday afternoon. And Sunday will be the day to get outside and enjoy some sunshine: Highs will reach the middle 80s, but the humidity will stay low.

Monday through Thursday will remain mild and dry as well, with temperatures inching up into the high 80s.

Flash flood watch

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch until Saturday afternoon for the following locations in the WTOP listening area:

Calvert County, Maryland

St. Mary’s County, Maryland

Baltimore County, Maryland

Anne Arundel County, Maryland

Prince George’s County, Maryland

Howard County, Maryland

Charles County, Maryland

Carroll County, Maryland

Montgomery County, Maryland

District of Columbia

Alexandria County, Virginia

Arlington County, Virginia

Fairfax County, Virginia

Stafford County, Virginia

Prince William County, Virginia

Loudoun County, Virginia

Fauquier County, Virginia

Frederick, Virginia

Spotsylvania County, Virginia

Stafford County, Virginia,

Washington, D.C.

Flood Warning

D.C. (until noon)

Before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, flooding was reported across the area, with stream gauges in Annandale, Huntington in Virginia, along Rock Creek and the Anacostia River from Riverdale downstream in D.C., all in flood or rapidly nearing flood stage.

The National Weather Service said areas including Howard University, Adams Morgan, Silver Spring, Rock Creek, National Zoo and The Mall may experience flooding.

Weekend forecast and beyond

The heaviest rain on Saturday will fall before noon, but periods of moderate rain are likely to continue throughout the afternoon and well into the evening.

Much like in a winter storm, the higher precipitation amounts appear most likely from the D.C. metro area up Interstate 270 and out along Interstate 66.

North winds between 15 and 30 mph are expected Saturday afternoon.

Roads

Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises in streams and creeks, which could result in flooding, especially in low-lying areas or places with poor drainage.

Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises in streams and creeks, which could result in flooding, especially in low-lying areas or places with poor drainage.

Power outages

WTOP’s Lauryn Ricketts contributed to this report.

